Le Bénin invité d’honneur de la 4ème édition du Choiseul Africa Business Forum !

Succédant à Madagascar comme pays invité, le Bénin sera représenté au plus haut niveau et valorisé à plusieurs reprises lors de l’événement, notamment à l’occasion d’un panel dédié aux #investissements dans le pays.

Avec un taux de croissance estimé à 6,3% en 2022, l’économie du Bénin bénéficie du dynamisme de son secteur tertiaire mais aussi de grands projets de construction et d’infrastructures.

De sa position stratégique sur la côte ouest-africaine, en passant par les défis et la résilience du pays post-Covid, de nombreux enjeux de l’économie du Bénin seront abordés lors du Choiseul Africa Business Forum.

Des représentants béninois du monde public et privé seront réunis les 16 et 17 novembre pour rencontrer des pairs venus de tout le continent.

Pour s’inscrire ➡ https://lnkd.in/e4EJr-6n

#BusinessForum #Bénin #Afrique #CABF2023

— -

Benin will be the country of honour at the fourth Choiseul Africa Business Forum !

Succeeding Madagascar as the guest country, Benin will be represented at the highest level and promoted on several occasions during the event, including a panel dedicated to #investments in the country.

With an estimated growth rate of 6.3% in 2022, Benin’s economy is benefiting from the dynamism of its tertiary sector as well as major construction and infrastructure projects.

From its strategic position on the West African coast to the challenges and resilience of the post-Covid country, many of Benin’s economic issues will be discussed at the Choiseul Africa Business Forum !

Representatives from Benin’s public and private sectors will have the opportunity to meet peers from across the continent on 16 and 17 November.

To sign up ➡ https://lnkd.in/efDY2w9j

#BusinessForum #Benin #Africa #CABF2023

29 septembre 2023 par