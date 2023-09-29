samedi, 30 septembre 2023 -

670 visiteurs en ce moment

FIL D'ACTUALITÉ
La CPI marque le 25e anniversaire du Statut de Rome :     Ecobank, une nouvelle fois, remporte le prestigieux prix Euromoney de la Meilleure Banque d’Afrique pour les Petites et Moyennes Entreprises (PME) :     Lutte contre la cybercriminalité au Bénin : 1351 cybercriminels arrêtés pour 1 404 millions FCFA de préjudices :     CEP 2023 : Taux national de réussite : 81,29 % -Résultats par département 1er : Plateau 88,94% 2ème : Borgou 87,23% 3ème : Littoral 86,91 % 4ème : Donga 86,23% 5ème : Atlantique 83,15 % 6ème : Collines 81,21% 7ème :Mono 80,30% 8ème :Ouémé 79,96 % 9ème : Couffo 79,73% 10ème Zou 78,97% 11ème :Atacora 68,81 % 12ème :Alibori 65,95% .................................... Le taux national est de 81,29 en baisse par rapport 2022 qui est de 81,90 %. Source : DEC/MEMP Date : 29/06/2023* :     Dans le cadre du programme ‘’Eglise verte’’ L’archevêque de Cotonou conduit une marche verte ce jeudi :    

Economie

Le Bénin invité d’honneur de la 4ème édition du Choiseul Africa Business Forum !




Succédant à Madagascar comme pays invité, le Bénin sera représenté au plus haut niveau et valorisé à plusieurs reprises lors de l’événement, notamment à l’occasion d’un panel dédié aux #investissements dans le pays.

Avec un taux de croissance estimé à 6,3% en 2022, l’économie du Bénin bénéficie du dynamisme de son secteur tertiaire mais aussi de grands projets de construction et d’infrastructures.

De sa position stratégique sur la côte ouest-africaine, en passant par les défis et la résilience du pays post-Covid, de nombreux enjeux de l’économie du Bénin seront abordés lors du Choiseul Africa Business Forum.

Des représentants béninois du monde public et privé seront réunis les 16 et 17 novembre pour rencontrer des pairs venus de tout le continent.

Pour s’inscrire ➡ https://lnkd.in/e4EJr-6n

#BusinessForum #Bénin #Afrique #CABF2023
— -
Benin will be the country of honour at the fourth Choiseul Africa Business Forum !

Succeeding Madagascar as the guest country, Benin will be represented at the highest level and promoted on several occasions during the event, including a panel dedicated to #investments in the country.

With an estimated growth rate of 6.3% in 2022, Benin’s economy is benefiting from the dynamism of its tertiary sector as well as major construction and infrastructure projects.

From its strategic position on the West African coast to the challenges and resilience of the post-Covid country, many of Benin’s economic issues will be discussed at the Choiseul Africa Business Forum !

Representatives from Benin’s public and private sectors will have the opportunity to meet peers from across the continent on 16 and 17 November.

To sign up ➡ https://lnkd.in/efDY2w9j

#BusinessForum #Benin #Africa #CABF2023

www.24haubenin.bj ; L'information en temps réel

29 septembre 2023 par Judicaël ZOHOUN




Le Bénin enregistre un faible taux d’inflation dans l’UEMOA


29 septembre 2023 par Marc Mensah
3,0%. C’est le taux d’inflation en moyenne annuelle enregistré au (...)
Lire la suite

« Mois d’octobre, mois du Consommer Local », s’ouvre le 04 prochain


29 septembre 2023 par F. Aubin Ahéhéhinnou
La Commission de l’Union Économique et Monétaire Ouest Africaine (...)
Lire la suite

Serge Ekue échange avec les professionnels des médias


29 septembre 2023 par Akpédjé Ayosso, Ignace B. Fanou
Le président de la Banque Ouest Africaine de Développement (BOAD), (...)
Lire la suite

Le Bénin obtient 31,133 milliards F sur le marché financier de l’UMOA


25 septembre 2023 par F. Aubin Ahéhéhinnou, Ignace B. Fanou
La direction générale du Trésor et de la comptabilité publique a levé (...)
Lire la suite

Une banque implantée au Bénin écope de sanctions disciplinaires et (...)


25 septembre 2023 par Ignace B. Fanou, Marc Mensah
La Commission Bancaire de l’UMOA a prononcé des sanctions (...)
Lire la suite

La 7e édition du Salon international de l’immobilier s’ouvre en octobre


24 septembre 2023 par F. Aubin Ahéhéhinnou
Le Salon international de l’immobilier et des matériaux modernes (...)
Lire la suite

L’impact du Bitcoin sur l’économie mondiale


21 septembre 2023 par Judicaël ZOHOUN
Depuis sa création en 2009, le Bitcoin s’est imposé en tant que (...)
Lire la suite

L’IBGS obtient l’agrément au régime B du Code des investissements


20 septembre 2023 par F. Aubin Ahéhéhinnou
L’INDUSTRIE BENINOISE DE GRANITE ET SERVICES (IBGS) SA est agréée au (...)
Lire la suite

La SONIMEX FB SARL agréée au régime B du Code des investissements


20 septembre 2023 par F. Aubin Ahéhéhinnou
Le gouvernement a approuvé mercredi 20 septembre 2023 en Conseil des (...)
Lire la suite

Un numéro vert ( 7444) en cas de besoin d’une info à la CCI -BENIN


19 septembre 2023 par Judicaël ZOHOUN
« Besoin d’une information à la Chambre de Commerce et d’Industrie du (...)
Lire la suite

Plus de 141 milliards FCFA de la Banque Mondiale au Bénin


18 septembre 2023 par Marc Mensah
La Banque mondiale a approuvé, vendredi 15 septembre 2023, un (...)
Lire la suite

AECB et CCI Bénin organisent la Journée Portes Ouvertes sur le E-commerce


16 septembre 2023 par F. Aubin Ahéhéhinnou
L’association des E-commerçants du Bénin (AECB), en partenariat avec (...)
Lire la suite

L’opération « SAFE DOMAIN II » lancée pour sécuriser la zone « E »


13 septembre 2023 par F. Aubin Ahéhéhinnou
Le Centre Maritime Multinational de Coordination de la Zone pilote « (...)
Lire la suite

Vers le renforcement des liens commerciaux entre le Bénin et le Nigéria


13 septembre 2023 par F. Aubin Ahéhéhinnou, Ignace B. Fanou
Le directeur générale de l’administration des douanes béninoises, (...)
Lire la suite

Des nominations dans les Cours et Tribunaux en conseil des ministres


13 septembre 2023 par Judicaël ZOHOUN
Réunis en Conseil des ministres ce 13 septembre 2023, les décisions (...)
Lire la suite

Le potentiel du Bitcoin comme outil de développement économique


12 septembre 2023 par Judicaël ZOHOUN
Introduction Dans l’espace de la monnaie numérique, Bitcoin est (...)
Lire la suite

L’opération spéciale d’achat de stocks de soja s’achève le 15 septembre


12 septembre 2023 par F. Aubin Ahéhéhinnou, Ignace B. Fanou
L’opération spéciale d’achat de tous les stocks de soja engagée (...)
Lire la suite

Les acteurs économiques béninois sensibilisés à l’usage du MAOC


11 septembre 2023 par F. Aubin Ahéhéhinnou
Amener les organisations professionnelles et les acteurs du commerce (...)
Lire la suite




Derniers articles



Autres vidéos





Les plus populaires