samedi, 18 février 2023 •

Mort de Christian Atsu

Les clubs européens pleurent le ghanéen




C’est l’hécatombe dans la matinée de ce samedi 18 février. Le monde du foot sera désormais privé de la magie de Christian Atsu.

Porté-disparu depuis le tremblement de terre ayant frappé la Turquie, l’international ghanéen a été retrouvé mort dans les décombres, comme l’a annoncé son agent. Christian Atsu est par ailleurs passé par Chelsea ou Newcastle. Ses anciens clubs saluent sa mémoire.

J.S

www.24haubenin.bj ; L'information en temps réel

18 février 2023 par Ignace B. Fanou, Josué SOSSOU




