Les clubs européens pleurent le ghanéen

C’est l’hécatombe dans la matinée de ce samedi 18 février. Le monde du foot sera désormais privé de la magie de Christian Atsu.
Porté-disparu depuis le tremblement de terre ayant frappé la Turquie, l’international ghanéen a été retrouvé mort dans les décombres, comme l’a annoncé son agent. Christian Atsu est par ailleurs passé par Chelsea ou Newcastle. Ses anciens clubs saluent sa mémoire.
We are profoundly saddened to learn that Christian Atsu has tragically lost his life in Turkey's devastating earthquakes.
A talented player and a special person, he will always be fondly remembered by our players, staff and supporters.
Rest in peace, Christian. 🖤🤍
— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 18, 2023
Everyone at Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of our former player, Christian Atsu. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends.
— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 18, 2023
We are deeply saddened by today's news that Christian Atsu has been found dead following the earthquake in Turkey earlier this month.
Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues at @Hatayspor_FK and everyone affected by this tragic event that has claimed so many lives. pic.twitter.com/W3mWlMcAuf
— Everton (@Everton) February 18, 2023
Başımız sağ olsun.
Göçük altında kalarak hayatını kaybeden futbolcumuz Christian Atsu'nun cenazesi memleketi Gana'ya gönderilmek üzere yola çıkmıştır. Seni unutmayacağız Atsu. Mekanın cennet olsun güzel insan. Üzüntümüzün tarifi yok. Huzur içinde uyu. pic.twitter.com/2CSVfwfEuR
— Hatayspor (@Hatayspor_FK) February 18, 2023
