Les clubs européens pleurent le ghanéen

C’est l’hécatombe dans la matinée de ce samedi 18 février. Le monde du foot sera désormais privé de la magie de Christian Atsu.

Porté-disparu depuis le tremblement de terre ayant frappé la Turquie, l’international ghanéen a été retrouvé mort dans les décombres, comme l’a annoncé son agent. Christian Atsu est par ailleurs passé par Chelsea ou Newcastle. Ses anciens clubs saluent sa mémoire.

We are profoundly saddened to learn that Christian Atsu has tragically lost his life in Turkey's devastating earthquakes.

A talented player and a special person, he will always be fondly remembered by our players, staff and supporters.

Rest in peace, Christian. 🖤🤍

— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) February 18, 2023