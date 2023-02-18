La FGF dit au revoir à son ailier

La Fédération ghanéenne de football a réagi à la triste nouvelle de la mort de Christian Atsu ce samedi 18 février.

« La FGF a reçu la triste nouvelle de la récupération du corps de Christian Atsu des décombres à la suite du tremblement de terre qui a frappé le sud et le centre de la Turquie le lundi 6 février 2023.

Que son âme repose en paix ! », peut-on lire sur le compte Twitter de la FGF.

The Ghana Football Association has received the sad news of the recovery of the body of Christian Atsu from the rubble following the earthquake that struck Southern and Central Turkey on Monday, February 6, 2023.

May his Soul Rest in Peace ! 🖤🕊️

— Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) February 18, 2023