samedi, 6 juin 2020 •

621 visiteurs en ce moment


 
 

 
 
 
 
FIL D'ACTUALITÉ
Décentralisation au Bénin : Aboubakar Yaya, nouveau maire de la municipalité de Parakou :     Conseil municipal de Cotonou : Maire Luc Sètondji Atrokpo, Premier adjoint au maire Raoul Romain Randyx Ahouandjinou, Deuxième adjoint au maire Gratien Adjagboni, Troisième adjoint au maire Françoise Irène Gbèhanzin :     Décision de la cour constitutionnelle : la loi complétude est conforme à la constitution :     L’ELECTION A LA MAIRIE DE OUIDAH /L’élection s’est déroulée ce samedi 30 mai 2020 à la Mairie de Ouidah. Maire / Christian HOUÉTCHÉNOU Pam : René GNIDA Dam : Sabine J. FOURN Ca1 : Cyrille FADÉGNON Ca2 : Alphonse P. ALAPINI Ca3 : Fructueux PRUDENCIO Ca4 : Anne Cica ADJOVI ADJAÏ Arrond. Pahou : Ghislain FIDÉGNON Arrond. Houakpè-Daho : Antoine AGUIDISSOU Arrond. Savi : Brice ERIOLA :     4ème mandature de la décentralisation HOUETCHENOU Christian, nouveau maire de Ouidah :    

4ème mandature de la décentralisation

AWO Jonathan, nouveau maire de Tchaourou




Le conseiller AWO Jonathan du parti Union Progressiste (UP) est le nouveau maire de la commune de Tchaourou. Il a été élu ce samedi 06 juin 2020.

Désormais aux commandes pour la gouvernance locale de Tchaourou, AWO Jonathan sera assisté de Ibrahim Yarou Sidic, et de Biaou D. Gilbert, respectivement 1er et 2ème adjoints au maire.

Au poste de Chef d’arrondissement, on retrouve :

CA TCHAOUROU : AMOUSSA salami
CA TCHATCHOU : DOMAGUI Joël
CA AL’AFIAROU : OLOWOLOBA ELias
CA SANSON : SABI GADO Bio Dabo.
CA KIKA : OROU BOURO Amadou
CA GORO : OLOUKOU Bio Tchédé
CA BETEROU : CHABI ATTA Yves

F. A. A.

www.24haubenin.info ; L'information en temps réel

6 juin 2020 par F. Aubin Ahéhéhinnou


David Zinsou TOWEDJE, élu maire de Zogbodomey


6 juin 2020 par F. Aubin Ahéhéhinnou
David Zinsou TOWEDJE est le nouveau maire de la commune de Zogbodomey. (...)
Lire la suite

Aboubacar Yaya élu maire à Parakou


6 juin 2020 par F. Aubin Ahéhéhinnou
La commune de Parakou comme plusieurs autres localités du Bénin connaît (...)
Lire la suite

Didier Sanni Kouandé-Sounon, maire de Kouandé


6 juin 2020 par F. Aubin Ahéhéhinnou
Didier Sanni Kouandé-Sounon est le nouveau maire de la commune de (...)
Lire la suite

Hounkanrin Joseph élu maire d’Akpro-Missérété


6 juin 2020 par F. Aubin Ahéhéhinnou
Les populations de la commune d’Akpro-Missérété ont désormais un nouveau (...)
Lire la suite

Germain Wanvoègbè, maire d’Adjarra


6 juin 2020 par F. Aubin Ahéhéhinnou
L’élection des maires s’est poursuivie dans les communes au terme de la (...)
Lire la suite

Voici le chronogramme pour l’élection des maires restants


6 juin 2020 par F. Aubin Ahéhéhinnou
Le préfet du département de l’Ouémé Joachim Apithy a déjà établi le (...)
Lire la suite

Le maire de Cotonou connu ce samedi


6 juin 2020 par F. Aubin Ahéhéhinnou
L’homme qui aura en charge la gouvernance au niveau local de la (...)
Lire la suite

Des meubles fabriqués avec des tiges de coton


6 juin 2020 par F. Aubin Ahéhéhinnou
Le Bénin connaît une grande innovation dans le secteur de fabrication (...)
Lire la suite

Les responsables religieux invités au respect strict des règles (...)


5 juin 2020 par F. Aubin Ahéhéhinnou
Le gouvernement béninois dans le cadre de l’allègement des mesures de (...)
Lire la suite

Les épreuves d’EA et d’EPS tirées au sort pour le CEP 2020


5 juin 2020 par Akpédjé Ayosso
Les épreuves d’Education artistique (EA) et d’éducation physique et (...)
Lire la suite

La Fondation MTN au chevet des Petites sœurs des pauvres de (...)


5 juin 2020 par F. Aubin Ahéhéhinnou
« Ensemble, construisons un monde meilleur », cet objectif, la Fondation (...)
Lire la suite

Des nominations dans 03 directions départementales


5 juin 2020 par Akpédjé Ayosso
Par décret pris le 02 juin 2020, le ministre des enseignements (...)
Lire la suite

L’audience de l’inculpée fixée au 19 juin


5 juin 2020 par Akpédjé Ayosso
L’audience de la dame ayant maltraité et nourri l’enfant de sa défunte (...)
Lire la suite

Des syndicats appellent les députés à corriger certaines lois


5 juin 2020 par F. Aubin Ahéhéhinnou
Le secrétaire général de la Confédération des syndicats autonomes du Bénin (...)
Lire la suite

Un mort à Agbangnizoun


4 juin 2020 par Akpédjé Ayosso
Un motocycliste a perdu la vie dans un accident de circulation survenu (...)
Lire la suite

La loi interprétative jugée conforme à la constitution


4 juin 2020 par Akpédjé Ayosso
Les sages de la Cour constitutionnelle ont validé ce jeudi 04 juin 2020 (...)
Lire la suite

261 cas confirmés, 107 sous traitement, 151 guéris


4 juin 2020 par Akpédjé Ayosso
Nouveaux cas de coronavirus au Bénin. Selon le bilan fait par les (...)
Lire la suite

Plus d’une vingtaine de morts enregistrée à Malanville


4 juin 2020 par F. Aubin Ahéhéhinnou
La localité de Goungoun dans la commune de Malanville est en proie (...)
Lire la suite


ÉCOUTER FRISSONS RADIO


Derniers articles



Autres vidéos





Les plus populaires