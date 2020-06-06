AWO Jonathan, nouveau maire de Tchaourou

Le conseiller AWO Jonathan du parti Union Progressiste (UP) est le nouveau maire de la commune de Tchaourou. Il a été élu ce samedi 06 juin 2020.
Désormais aux commandes pour la gouvernance locale de Tchaourou, AWO Jonathan sera assisté de Ibrahim Yarou Sidic, et de Biaou D. Gilbert, respectivement 1er et 2ème adjoints au maire.
Au poste de Chef d’arrondissement, on retrouve :
CA TCHAOUROU : AMOUSSA salami
CA TCHATCHOU : DOMAGUI Joël
CA AL’AFIAROU : OLOWOLOBA ELias
CA SANSON : SABI GADO Bio Dabo.
CA KIKA : OROU BOURO Amadou
CA GORO : OLOUKOU Bio Tchédé
CA BETEROU : CHABI ATTA Yves
F. A. A.