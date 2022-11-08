Nicephore Soglo félicite Olusegun Obasanjo pour l’accord de paix intervenu en Éthiopie

Félicitations à un membre éminent du Forum des Anciens Chefs d’État et de Gouvernement d’Afrique : Africa Forum : le Président Olusegun Obasanjo

Cotonou le, 08 novembre 2022

Le Forum des Anciens Chefs d’État et de Gouvernement d’Afrique a suivi avec une attention particulière les pourparlers de paix entre l’État fédéral d’Éthiopie et les rebelles du Tigré ouverts depuis le 25 0ctobre 2022 à Pretoria. Des pourparlers qui ont abouti à la signature d’un accord de paix sous l’égide de l’Union Africaine le 02 novembre 2022 dans la capitale sud-africaine.

Le forum se félicite de cet accord intervenu sous le leadership de l’un de ses éminents membres en la personne de l’ex-président de la fédération du Nigéria, le président Olusegun Obasanjo en tant que haut représentant de l’Union africaine (UA) pour la Corne de l’Afrique. C’est le lieu de rendre un hommage mérité à cette personnalité émérite grâce à qui les membres du Forum étaient tenus informés d’heure en heure de l’évolution des négociations entre les deux parties.

Ce dénouement vient s’ajouter à la longue liste des actions des différents membres du forum pour la promotion de la paix et de la sécurité partout en Afrique où s’observent des conflits fratricides.

Le président Obasanjo pose ainsi une pierre supplémentaire de l’édifice mis en place par Madiba son Excellence le président Nelson Mandela à Maputo en 2006 et dont la présidence est actuellement assurée par l’ancien président du Mozambique, Monsieur Joachim Chissano.

Nous profitons de l’occasion pour remercier le Président en exercice de l’Union Africaine, le président Macky Sall du Sénégal ainsi que le Président de la commission de l’Union Africaine S.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat pour la confiance portée en un membre de notre auguste forum.

Enfin nous lançons un appel aux belligérants pour le respect scrupuleux des engagements pris dans le but de renforcer la paix dans la Corne de l’Afrique en particulier mais également de sortir notre continent de la domination étrangère sous toutes ses formes.

Le forum reste mobilisé pour la recherche de solutions aux nombreux défis qui se posent au développement de notre continent berceau de l’humanité.

Vive la liberté

Vive L’Afrique

Nicéphore D. SOGLO

Ancien Président de la République

Ancien Maire de la ville de Cotonou

Vice-Président du Forum des Anciens Chefs d’Etats et de Gouvernements d’Afrique, créé en 2006 à Maputo sous le haut patronage de Nelson MANDELA

Press release by President Nicéphore Dieudonné SOGLO on the peace agreement between the Federal State of Ethiopia and the rebels of Tigray

Congratulations to an eminent member of the Forum of Former Heads of State and Government of Africa : Africa Forum : President Olusegun Obasanjo

Cotonou on, November 08, 2022

The Forum of Former Heads of State and Government of Africa has followed with particular attention the peace talks between the Federal State of Ethiopia and the Tigray rebels opened since October 25, 2022 in Pretoria. Talks that led to the signing of a peace agreement under the aegis of the African Union on November 2, 2022 in the South African capital.

The forum welcomes this agreement reached under the leadership of one of its eminent members in the person of the former President of the Federation of Nigeria, President Olusegun Obasanjo as High Representative of the African Union (AU ) for the Horn of Africa. This is the place to pay a well-deserved tribute to this distinguished personality thanks to whom the members of the Forum were kept informed from hour to hour of the progress of the negotiations between the two parties.

This outcome adds to the long list of actions of the various members of the forum for the promotion of peace and security everywhere in Africa where fratricidal conflicts are observed.

President Obasanjo is thus laying an additional stone in the edifice set up by Madiba, His Excellency President Nelson Mandela in Maputo in 2006 and whose presidency is currently held by the former President of Mozambique, Mr. Joachim Chissano.

We take this opportunity to thank the current Chairman of the African Union, President Macky Sall of Senegal as well as the Chairman of the African Union Commission H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat for the confidence shown in a member of our august forum.

Finally, we appeal to the belligerents for the scrupulous respect of the commitments made in order to strengthen peace in the Horn of Africa in particular, but also to free our continent from foreign domination in all its forms.

The forum remains mobilized in the search for solutions to the many challenges facing the development of our continent, the cradle of humanity.

Long live freedom

Long live Africa

Nicephore D. SOGLO

Former President of the Republic

Former Mayor of the city of Cotonou

Vice-President of the Forum of Former Heads of State and Government of Africa, created in 2006 in Maputo under the high patronage of Nelson MANDELA



