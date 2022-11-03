jeudi, 3 novembre 2022 •

Législatives de 2023

Victor TOKPANOU candidat sur la liste UPR dans la 6e circonscription




L’ancien ministre de la justice, Victor TOKPANOU est candidat aux élections législatives de janvier 2023. Il est 1er titulaire dans la 6e circonscription électorale qui regroupe les communes d’Abomey-Calavi, Sô-Ava, et Zè.

Ci-dessous les candidats UPR dans la 6e circonscription
1er titulaire : TOKPANOU Prudent Victor Kpoti Kouassivi
Suppléant : DOHO Comlan Herbert Franck
2e titulaire : FAGBEMI Brice Dénis Sèna
Suppléant : ONIDJE Koutchami Modeste
3e titulaire : ZANNOU Viwagnon Jean Méjor
Suppléant : ALIGNON BOCO Igor
4e titulaire : NOUTAI Tohouegnon Nestor
Suppléant : HOUESSOU Antoine
5e titulaire : SOGADJI Alphonse
Suppléant : GBEGNON Sèhouènou Pierre
6e titulaire : HONFO Sonagnon Epiphane
Suppléant : AHOMADEGBE Mathias Amour
7e titulaire : SAMON Soulé Affissou
Suppléant : AYISSI Christophe

Candidature exclusivement pour femmes
Titulaire : FONTON Edmonde Tagnonnanon
Suppléante : ASSOCLE Jeanne

3 novembre 2022 par F. Aubin Ahéhéhinnou, Ignace B. Fanou




