A l'occasion de la célébration de la fête de l'Assomption, la journée du dimanche 15 août 2021 est fériée chômée et payée sur toute l'étendue du territorial national. :     Cybercriminalité : 2 jeunes faux responsables de l'AFD déposés en prison :     Finances : La BCEAO injecte 3325 milliards FCFA de liquidités sur le marché de l'Uemoa :     Coupe Féminine U20 de la FIFA : Le Bénin bat le Niger par le score de 6 buts à 1 :     Oeuvres sociales : Le gouvernement assiste les déplacés burkinabés à Porga :    

Innovation

La plateforme www.atingi.org rentre progressivement dans les habitudes de nombreux jeunes agriculteurs et entrepreneurs béninois.

Plateforme www.atingi.org : On passe à la vitesse supérieure !




Grâce à un ensemble d’activités de visibilité, l’équipe du projet Africa Cloud présente la plateforme atingi à plusieurs publics cibles. Après le lancement d’une campagne médiatique via la radio, la télévision et le web, des séances de présentation de la plateforme sont organisées. Le 04 juin 2021, l’équipe a présenté atingi.org aux journalistes du Club de presse dénommé Café Médias Plus à Cotonou. Le Centre de Compétences pour la Promotion et l’Emploi sis à Cotonou a déjà accueilli en juin et juillet deux séances de « Café atingi » qui réunit des entrepreneurs et des membres de réseaux d’entreprise.
L’Agence Nationale des PME (ANPME) s’est engagée à promouvoir www.atingi.org après une visite de l’équipe d’Africa Cloud. D’autres structures d’appui au secteur privé recevront prochainement Africa Cloud. A noter que la campagne d’affichage en cours à Cotonou, Calavi, Porto-Novo et Parakou contribue à la visibilité de la plateforme qui est désormais adopté au Bénin comme un des outils majeurs d’apprentissage en

Platform www.atingi.org: Moving up a gear !

The www.atingi.org platform is gradually becoming part of the habits of many young farmers and entrepreneurs in Benin.

Through a series of visibility activities, the Africa Cloud project team is introducing the atingi platform to several target audiences. After the launch of a media campaign via radio, television and the web, presentation sessions of the platform are organised. On 04 June 2021, the team presented atingi.org to journalists at the Press Club called Café Médias Plus in Cotonou. The Centre de Compétences pour la Promotion et l’Emploi in Cotonou has already hosted two "Café atingi" sessions in June and July, bringing together entrepreneurs and members of business networks.
The National Agency for SMEs (ANPME) has committed to promoting www.atingi.org after a visit from the Africa Cloud team. Other private sector support structures will soon receive Africa Cloud. It should be noted that the poster campaign underway in Cotonou, Calavi, Porto-Novo and Parakou is contributing to the visibility of the platform, which has now been adopted in Benin as one of the major e-learning tools.
15 août 2021 par Judicaël ZOHOUN




