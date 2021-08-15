La plateforme www.atingi.org rentre progressivement dans les habitudes de nombreux jeunes agriculteurs et entrepreneurs béninois.

Platform www.atingi.org: Moving up a gear !



The www.atingi.org platform is gradually becoming part of the habits of many young farmers and entrepreneurs in Benin.



Through a series of visibility activities, the Africa Cloud project team is introducing the atingi platform to several target audiences. After the launch of a media campaign via radio, television and the web, presentation sessions of the platform are organised. On 04 June 2021, the team presented atingi.org to journalists at the Press Club called Café Médias Plus in Cotonou. The Centre de Compétences pour la Promotion et l’Emploi in Cotonou has already hosted two "Café atingi" sessions in June and July, bringing together entrepreneurs and members of business networks.

The National Agency for SMEs (ANPME) has committed to promoting www.atingi.org after a visit from the Africa Cloud team. Other private sector support structures will soon receive Africa Cloud. It should be noted that the poster campaign underway in Cotonou, Calavi, Porto-Novo and Parakou is contributing to the visibility of the platform, which has now been adopted in Benin as one of the major e-learning tools.