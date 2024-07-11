DJ WAFA SET AFROHOUSE - SPIRIT

Welcome to my latest DJ set from Houedjro, a tranquil village on the edge of a lake, just an hour away from Cotonou, Benin. 🌊🎧 This set is infused with the rich cultural and spiritual essence of Benin, a country known for its deep Voodoo roots. One of the highlights of this area is Zangbeto, the night guardian divinity, which plays a crucial role in local traditions, symbolizing protection and law enforcement.

Join me as I mix afrohouse and afrotech beats, bringing the spiritual vibes of Benin to life. Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more immersive experiences ! 🔥

About Zangbeto : The Zangbeto are traditional voodoo guardians of the night in Benin. Known for their elaborate, colorful costumes, they represent the spirits of the night and are believed to ward off evil, enforce the law, and bring peace and harmony to communities. This divinity is a testament to Benin’s rich spiritual heritage and its deep-rooted traditions.

