La CPI marque le 25e anniversaire du Statut de Rome :     Ecobank, une nouvelle fois, remporte le prestigieux prix Euromoney de la Meilleure Banque d’Afrique pour les Petites et Moyennes Entreprises (PME) :     Lutte contre la cybercriminalité au Bénin : 1351 cybercriminels arrêtés pour 1 404 millions FCFA de préjudices :     CEP 2023 : Taux national de réussite : 81,29 % -Résultats par département 1er : Plateau 88,94% 2ème : Borgou 87,23% 3ème : Littoral 86,91 % 4ème : Donga 86,23% 5ème : Atlantique 83,15 % 6ème : Collines 81,21% 7ème :Mono 80,30% 8ème :Ouémé 79,96 % 9ème : Couffo 79,73% 10ème Zou 78,97% 11ème :Atacora 68,81 % 12ème :Alibori 65,95% .................................... Le taux national est de 81,29 en baisse par rapport 2022 qui est de 81,90 %. Source : DEC/MEMP Date : 29/06/2023* :     Dans le cadre du programme ‘’Eglise verte’’ L’archevêque de Cotonou conduit une marche verte ce jeudi :    

DJ WAFA SET AFROHOUSE - SPIRIT




Welcome to my latest DJ set from Houedjro, a tranquil village on the edge of a lake, just an hour away from Cotonou, Benin. 🌊🎧 This set is infused with the rich cultural and spiritual essence of Benin, a country known for its deep Voodoo roots. One of the highlights of this area is Zangbeto, the night guardian divinity, which plays a crucial role in local traditions, symbolizing protection and law enforcement.

Join me as I mix afrohouse and afrotech beats, bringing the spiritual vibes of Benin to life. Don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more immersive experiences ! 🔥

About Zangbeto : The Zangbeto are traditional voodoo guardians of the night in Benin. Known for their elaborate, colorful costumes, they represent the spirits of the night and are believed to ward off evil, enforce the law, and bring peace and harmony to communities. This divinity is a testament to Benin’s rich spiritual heritage and its deep-rooted traditions.

11 juillet 2024 par Judicaël ZOHOUN




